Austria Airport Has a Desk For People Who Landed There Instead of Australia? No!

Fact-Check: The viral claim is false. No such desk exists at the Salzburg Airport in Austria.
A viral social media meme claims that Salzburg airport in Austria has a 'counter' for people who flew to Austria instead of Australia.
What does the video say?: The text on the reel read, "If you're having a bad day, just remember that the airport in Salzburg, Austria has a counter for people who flew to Austria instead of Australia."
Is it true?: The viral claim is false.
Salzburg Airport along with Commend International, a security and communication company, confirmed to The Quint that no such desk or button exists at the said airport.
How did we find out?:
We looked for news reports on such a desk but found no credible reports confirming it.
The Quint then reached out to the public relations team at the Salzburg Airport in Austria. The team confirmed over email that they, "do not and nor have ever had such a desk at the Salzburg Airport."
They added that it is no more than a 'rumour.'
With a relevant keyword, we also came across a post which was written in German by the Salzburg Airport on Facebook, where they mentioned further details about the viral claim.
The statement further confirmed that no such desk or 'switch' exists at the Salzburg airport.
The post read that their customer 'Commend International' came up with an advertising idea to promote the airport with the slogan, "Austria, not Australia"!
Commend International's Statement: The Quint also confirmed with the company who replied over email confirming about the advertisement idea.
The advertising was installed for the first time in 2018 and was discontinued in 2022. It was designed together with a Salzburg advertising agency.
The email read, "The statement plays on the phenomenon that in international conversations in English, Austria is very often confused with Australia."
Further, they said that when an Austrian answers an English to the question where he comes from with: "From Austria, but there are no kangaroos in Austria."
Lastly, they mentioned that there is neither an emergency button nor a help desk for passengers who mistakenly arrived at Austria instead of Australia.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral claim is false. Salzburg Airport along with Commend International confirmed that no such "desk or button" exists at the airport for passengers who intended to go to Australia but mistakenly arrived at Austria.
