No Safety Gear, No Equipment: ASHA Workers in Bihar Complain of Apathy

A usual day for 35-year-old Babita Devi, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) in Amgachhi in Bihar's Araria district includes door-to-door surveys to trace any cases of COVID-19 in the village.

For the past 16 months, Devi has been on the front line fighting the pandemic by creating awareness, urging people to get vaccinated and notifying the authorities about any possible cases in the village.

But despite the hard work, Devi complains of neglect and ignorance at the hands of the administration. Devi says that she is not only poorly compensated, but even the safety gear given to ASHAs is not adequate.