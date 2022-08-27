Fact-Check: Did Arjun Kapoor Slap an RJ? No, It’s a Prank Video

We searched for this video directly on YouTube using keywords such as, "Arjun Kapoor slaps RJ." This led us to a video uploaded on the official channel of Mirchi Plus titled, 'REVEALED|Why did Arjun Kapoor Slap Mirchi RJ Arpit?'

The video was uploaded on 29 March 2016 ahead of the release of Kapoor's film Ki & Ka.

Team WebQoof found that the second part of the video, which mentioned 'this is what happened next,' was missing from the viral post. It shows the RJ laughing and saying, "Happy April Fool's Day. Ki & Ka is releasing on 1st April. Arjun Kapoor, do you want to say something?"

The actor responded by saying, "Don't try this at home." Further, the duo can be seen talking and having a laugh about the prank. Hence, the video was a prank and not a real incident as claimed in the viral post.