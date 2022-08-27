Fact-Check: Did Arjun Kapoor Slap an RJ? No, It’s a Prank Video

The claim suggests that actor Arjun Kapoor slapped a radio jockey during the promotion of one of his films.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A clipped video that shows Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor slapping Radio Mirchi's radio jockey Arpit, is going viral on social media with the claim that Kapoor recently slapped the RJ during the promotion of one of his films.
However, we found that the viral video has been on the internet since 2016. A longer video is available on the official channel of Mirchi Plus, which shows that the entire incident was an April Fool's Day prank. This happened when the actor was promoting his film Ki & Ka, which was released on 1 April in the same year.
The claim suggests that the actor slapped the RJ while promoting one of his films at the studio of Radio Mirchi. The clipped video was shared along with a caption in Hindi reading, "और बुलाओ इन भाँडो को इनका ही प्रोमोशन करते हो और इनसे ही थप्पड़ खाते हो यही औकात रह गयी हैं तुम्हारी अब I"
(Translation: Keep calling people like him. You promote their films and then slapped from them in return. This is what you deserve.)
An archive of the post can be seen here
We searched for this video directly on YouTube using keywords such as, "Arjun Kapoor slaps RJ." This led us to a video uploaded on the official channel of Mirchi Plus titled, 'REVEALED|Why did Arjun Kapoor Slap Mirchi RJ Arpit?'
The video was uploaded on 29 March 2016 ahead of the release of Kapoor's film Ki & Ka.
Team WebQoof found that the second part of the video, which mentioned 'this is what happened next,' was missing from the viral post. It shows the RJ laughing and saying, "Happy April Fool's Day. Ki & Ka is releasing on 1st April. Arjun Kapoor, do you want to say something?"
The actor responded by saying, "Don't try this at home." Further, the duo can be seen talking and having a laugh about the prank. Hence, the video was a prank and not a real incident as claimed in the viral post.
Evidently, an older and shorter version of a prank video involving Arjun Kapoor and RJ Aprit is being shared with false claims.
