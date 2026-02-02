Home News Webqoof Old Video of Amit Shah’s Statement on Waqf Falsely Linked to UGC Controversy
Old Video of Amit Shah’s Statement on Waqf Falsely Linked to UGC Controversy
This speech dates back to April 2025 during the discussions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Khushi Mehrotra
Fact-Check: This statement is from April 2025 and not recent.
A video showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking inside the parliament is being shared as his response against the critics of the new guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the promotion of equity in higher education institutions.
What did he say?:
"This is the law of the parliament, everyone has to accept it. What do you mean you won't accept it? How can you say that? We won't accept the law. This is the law of the Indian government. Everyone has to follow it and everyone has to accept it. "
