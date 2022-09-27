Did Rajnath Singh Criticise the BJP? No, the Video Is Altered

The video shows Singh's speech, which he had given at the Vijay Sankhnaad Rally at Buddha Park, Kanpur, in 2013.

In the original video, Singh can be seen blaming the Congress party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Samajwadi party.

Singh says in Hindi, "I want to tell this to our Prime Minister: today, Pakistan is challenging us and China's army is also entering Ladakh's area to agitate Indians. Prime Minister, please don't tie the hands of our soldiers anymore."

He then goes on to accuse the Congress of misusing the CBI and says, "The Congress government is misusing the CBI. The Samajwadi Party and the BSP are destroying Uttar Pradesh. Some ages ago, Kanpur was known as the Manchester of Northern India, but today, all the businesses in Kanpur are shut down, including clothes, laser, masala, and hosiery."

He also discussed the issue of unemployment, along with the poor condition of roads, electricity, and water, while blaming the SP and BSP.