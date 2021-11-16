No, UAE's 'Al Zahaa' Isn't Manufacturing Aravana Prasadam For Sabarimala Temple

An image of 'Aravana Prasadam' that is offered at Kerala's Sabarimala temple is being shared on social media with the claim that it has been rebranded and the new packaging shows 'Al Zahaa Sweets LLC' on it.

Some users have also claimed that the 'Kerala Devaswom Board' has issued a tender to the said company.

However, both Al Zahaa Sweets LLC and the Travancore Devaswom Board have said that it's a false claim with the former, a UAE-based firm, mentioning that they sell their product 'Aravana Payasam' in UAE market only.