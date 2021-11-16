No, UAE's 'Al Zahaa' Isn't Manufacturing Aravana Prasadam For Sabarimala Temple

Social media users falsely claimed that the authorities at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala were offering the 'Aravana Payasam' manufactured by a UAE-based company 'Al Zahaa Sweets LLC.'
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image of 'Aravana Prasadam' that is offered at Kerala's Sabarimala temple is being shared on social media with the claim that it has been rebranded and the new packaging shows 'Al Zahaa Sweets LLC' on it.
Some users have also claimed that the 'Kerala Devaswom Board' has issued a tender to the said company.
However, both Al Zahaa Sweets LLC and the Travancore Devaswom Board have said that it's a false claim with the former, a UAE-based firm, mentioning that they sell their product 'Aravana Payasam' in UAE market only.
CLAIM
The claim along with the image reads: "Aravanapayasam the main prasadan of Sabrimala, is not only now Islamic but halal too, with an Arabic name. (sic)"
You can view the archived version here.
The image is viral on Facebook.
The Quint received multiple queries on the claim being made about the image on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched for the details of the company 'Al Zahaa Sweets LLC' and found that it is based out of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the information provided by 'Diligencia Group', the company was established in 2020.
The organisation is based out of Ajman, UAE.
We reached out to the UAE-based company who denied any connection with the Sabarimala temple and said that this product is available only in the UAE market.
WHAT DOES THE TRAVANCORE DEVASWOM BOARD HAVE TO SAY?
Meanwhile, speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, BS Prakash, commissioner at the Travancore Devaswom Board called out the viral claim.
We also accessed recent images of the Aravana Prasadam that is being offered at the Sabarimala temple and found that they are completely different from the viral one.
Left: Viral image. Right: Recent image of the Prasadam being offered at the Sabarimala temple.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that the authorities at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala were offering the 'Aravana Payasam' manufactured by a UAE-based company 'Al Zahaa Sweets LLC.'
(With inputs from Aishwarya Varma)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)