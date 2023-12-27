This Video of Airport Security Personnel Stealing From Passenger Is Scripted

Fact-Check | The video does not show a real incident.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows an airport security personnel stealing money from a passenger who is passing through security checks is being shared on the internet as a recent incident.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have cautioned people by saying, "Be careful during immigration inside the airport...Share to as many groups as possible (sic)."
What led us to the truth?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a longer version of the video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'PaulVuTV'.
The video was titled, "Greedy employee takes from passenger!" and was uploaded on 2 November.
People in the viral videos were also seen in other videos uploaded on the channel.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is scripted and people seen in the viral video have also featured in other clips uploaded on the YouTube channel.
