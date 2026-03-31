Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clip Viral as Woman Fell in Lion's Enclosure in Jamshedpur Zoo

AI-Generated Clip Viral as Woman Fell in Lion's Enclosure in Jamshedpur Zoo

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real, as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real, as claimed. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A video showing a woman in a lion's enclosure is being shared as an incident from a zoo in Jamshedpur, India.

The clip shows a lion approaching a woman who remains still, as it circles around her before eventually leaving her unharmed.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadFact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • However, this did not lead us to any credible news reports or official statements to support the viral clip.

  • This led us to a post on Instagram by a user named "Shawn Arranha," who uploaded the same viral clip on his page.

  • The post's caption included hashtags such a "Sora, Sora 2," which is a generative AI model that creates realistic or stylised videos.

Here is a close-up of the caption. 

(Source: Instagram) 

  • We went through the user's page and found that his bio noted, "Viral Shock Ai."

Here is a preview of his page. 

(Source: Instagram) 

This led us to run the viral clip on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the video was 99.8 percent AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated and not a real incident from Jamshedpur, as claimed on social media.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iranian Strike in Bahrain
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