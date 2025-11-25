Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clip Showing Monkey Firing an Indian Soldier’s Rifle Viral as Real

AI-Generated Clip Showing Monkey Firing an Indian Soldier’s Rifle Viral as Real

Hive Moderation concluded that the video was created using artificial intelligence (AI) and was not real.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not real, as claimed.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not real, as claimed.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

advertisement

A video allegedly showing a monkey attempting to attack an Indian soldier, sleeping in his chair, is being shared on social media.

  • In the clip, the monkey also fires the soldier's rifle placed closed to his chair.

  • Some of these posts also questioned the Indian army's strength.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is AI-generated.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Bangladeshi Immigrants Fleeing West Bengal Due to SIR? No!

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if such an incident had taken place, recently. However, we did not find any credible evidence or news reports to prove the validity of the viral clip.

Anomalies in the video: Team WebQoof spotted a few anomalies, which are often prevalent in AI-generated videos.

  • At first, the swift movement with which the soldier ran after he was startled by the alleged gun shot. Secondly, the missing leg of the chair is shown in the image.

  • Additionally, the speed and swiftness with which the monkey picked the gun is also a possible red flag.

Here is teh close-up for the irregularities.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We, then, ran this video on AI-detection platform Hive Moderation and found that the viral clip was 99.8 per cent contained AI-generated content.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

  • Team WebQoof, then, divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We found a better-quality video uploaded on a YouTube page named "IsqStories" from 15 November.

  • This channel contained similar clips showing monkeys firing security personnel's rifles.

Here is a preview of the channel's uploads.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated clip showing a monkey attack an Indian soldier is being shared on social media.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Temba Bavuma Responding to Bumrah’s ‘Bauna’ Remark? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT