AI-Generated Video of Drone Show Over Puri Jagannath Temple Goes Viral as Real

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A video has been going viral on the internet, claiming to show a drone show at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, ahead of Rath Yatra 2026 celebrations.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool.
The tool gave results that the video is more than 88 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.
We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that both the audio and the visuals in the video contain signals indicating that they were edited or generated using Google AI.
We found news reports stating that the Puri district administration declared a 'No Flying Zone' for drones from to ensure public safety and order during the annual Rath Yatra.
This disproves the claim that the video shows a drone show.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of a drone show at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
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