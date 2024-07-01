Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of 'Train Made With Chillis’ Shared as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of 'Train Made With Chillis’ Shared as Real

AI-detection websites such as AI or Not or Hugging Face detected these image as AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is generated using AI.</p></div>
(Source: The Quint) 

An image showing an old woman sitting next to a train track and constructing a small train made out of 'green chillis' with a crowd looking at her is being shared on social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This image is not real and was made using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • AI-detection websites such as Hive, Hugging Face and AI or Not all declared this image was created using AI.

  • Some irregularities in the image also point to the same.

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a few irregularities in the image such as unclear facial features of the crowd, disfigured bodies and uneven body structure which indicated that the photo could be generated using AI.

Here are a few noticeable irregularities in the image.

(Altered by The Quint) 

Next, we ran the image on AI-detection websites such as Hive, Hugging Face and AI or Not. All three declared the image as generated using AI.

Hive: Hive's results showed that the image was 99.4% generated using AI.

These are the results shown by Hive. 

Hugging Face's results revealed that the image was 94% generated using AI.

Similarly, AI or Not revealed that the image was "likely AI-generated."

  • We also went through the Facebook user, 'Thopu' profile, who shared the image. Their profile bio shows that they have listed it under a 'fictional character.'

  • The user had not mentioned anywhere if the image was made using AI. However, we found more images on their page which were AI-generated.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Thopu/ Facebook/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Thopu/ Facebook/Screenshot) 

The Quint has reached out to the Facebook user and the story will be updated once we get a response.

Conclusion: The image is not real and has been generated using AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

