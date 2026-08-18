Spammed With UPI Registration Texts After Scanning a QR Code? It’s a Scam!

A highly sophisticated new UPI scam is targeting commuters and users across India, where Android users are made to scan 'rogue' QR codes, linking their bank accounts to remote devices without their consent.

Described as a 'technical exploit', this scam takes over the device within minutes, leading innocent users' bank accounts being drained. A journalist on X shared his sister's experience, stating how despite her vigilance, scammers still attempted to target her with this scam.