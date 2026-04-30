AI-Generated Image of Locket Chatterjee at the TMC Office Shared as Real

advertisement
An image of Locket Chatterjee, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office is making the rounds on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that it shows the ex-BJP MP, who is not contesting this election, in contact with TMC.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources to support the claim.
We ran a keyword search as well and couldn't find any verified reports supporting the claim.
We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is more than 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.
We ran the image through WasItAI, another AI detection tool, which also confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to have been generated by AI.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared with a false claim that it shows Locket Chatterjee at the TMC office.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)