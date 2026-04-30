Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image of Locket Chatterjee at the TMC Office Shared as Real

AI-Generated Image of Locket Chatterjee at the TMC Office Shared as Real

The image was found to be AI-generated, and there are no credible sources to support the validity of the claim.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image of&nbsp;Locket Chatterjee is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows her at the TMC office.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated image of Locket Chatterjee is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows her at the TMC office. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image of Locket Chatterjee, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office is making the rounds on social media. The image is being shared with the claim that it shows the ex-BJP MP, who is not contesting this election, in contact with TMC.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an actual photo of Locket Chatterjee at the TMC office.

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How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources to support the claim.

  • We ran a keyword search as well and couldn't find any verified reports supporting the claim.

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is more than 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

We ran the image through WasItAI, another AI detection tool, which also confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, WasItAI.

(Source: WasItAI/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared with a false claim that it shows Locket Chatterjee at the TMC office.

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