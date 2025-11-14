Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip of Dharmendra Undergoing Physio Linked to His Recent Hospitalisation

Old Clip of Dharmendra Undergoing Physio Linked to His Recent Hospitalisation

The veteran actor shared the same video on his official Instagram page in April.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from April and not recent, as claimed.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is from April and not recent, as claimed.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing actor Dharmendra being assisted during physiotherapy is being shared on social media platforms.

  • Those sharing the video claimed that it showed him recovery following his recent hospitalisation.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is not recent.

  • The veteran actor had shared the same clip in April on his official Instagram page.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Weapons Being Found Inside a Mosque in Manipur

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a report by news agency ANI from 17 April featuring the same clip as the viral video.

  • The news agency noted that Dharmendra continued staying strong and active even at 89.

  • Furthermore, it noted that he shared an Instagram video from one of his physiotherapy sessions, in which he was seen lying on a bed as his physiotherapist assisted him with leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap.

  • The ANI report included a link to the original source of the video that is, the actor's official Instagram page.

  • Dharmendra shared the video on 17 April and stated, "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, i am working hard to be fit and fine. yoga, exercise and ………………..now physiotherapy . I am grateful to dear Amit kohli my physiotherapist." (sic.)

  • There have been speculations about the veteran actor's health with several news outlets misreporting about his demise.

  • The actor's family has put out statements to voice their frustation about the false reporting about Dharmendra's death.

Conclusion: An old clip showing Dharmendra undergoing physiotherapy is being shared on social media with users linking it to his recent hospitalisation.

Also ReadOld Video of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi at Airport Passed off as Recent Visuals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT