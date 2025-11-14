Old Clip of Dharmendra Undergoing Physio Linked to His Recent Hospitalisation

advertisement
A video showing actor Dharmendra being assisted during physiotherapy is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing the video claimed that it showed him recovery following his recent hospitalisation.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a report by news agency ANI from featuring the same clip as the viral video.
The news agency noted that Dharmendra continued staying strong and active even at 89.
Furthermore, it noted that he shared an Instagram video from one of his physiotherapy sessions, in which he was seen lying on a bed as his physiotherapist assisted him with leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap.
The ANI report included a link to the original source of the video that is, the actor's official Instagram page.
Dharmendra shared the video on and stated, "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, i am working hard to be fit and fine. yoga, exercise and ………………..now physiotherapy . I am grateful to dear Amit kohli my physiotherapist." (sic.)
There have been speculations about the veteran actor's health with several news outlets misreporting about his demise.
The actor's family has put out statements to voice their frustation about the false reporting about Dharmendra's death.
Conclusion: An old clip showing Dharmendra undergoing physiotherapy is being shared on social media with users linking it to his recent hospitalisation.
