Old Video of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi at Airport Passed off as Recent Visuals

advertisement
A video of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi walking alongside his niece, Miraya Vadra, at an airport is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption saying, "Big Breaking. This is Rahul Gandhi's habit whenever India faces a terror attack, he seems more interested in doing parties or escaping abroad instead of standing with the country! Is he going to meet George Soros now?."
What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 15 October, which predates the recent attack near the Red Fort in Delhi. This makes the claim misleading.
What led us to the truth?: When we checked a keyframe of the viral video using the help of Google Lens, which showed that visuals were likely recorded at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.
Finding an older version: Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search with the words "rahul gandhi heathrow airport" on Google.
This directed us to similar visuals posted on a Facebook handle named 'Paul D Silas'.
It was shared on 14 October and its caption said, "Rahul Gandhi at heathrow airport where a vlogger met him and got clicked selfies (sic)."
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the date or context of the video, it is clear that the clip predates the recent blast in Delhi that occurred on 10 November.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)