Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Wore a Saffron Robe While Meeting PM Modi? Nope!

Photo claims that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was wearing a saffron robe while meeting PM Narendra Modi.
A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is seen wearing a saffron robe, is being widely shared on social media.
However, we found that it's a morphed image and the original photo is from August 2019 when PM Modi was conferred the 'Order of Zayed', UAE's highest civilian honour, by the Crown Prince.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with the claim that the Crown Prince was wearing a saffron robe with inscriptions in Hindi while meeting PM Modi.
The claim is massively viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
We performed a Google reverse image search on the viral image that led us to an article published by Gulf News that carried the viral photo. It is noteworthy that Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan isn't wearing a saffron robe in the photo used in the article.
The caption shared along with the image reads: "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the prestigious ‘Order of Zayed’ by Shekh Mohamed, the highest civilian honour of UAE for the PM's contribution in strengthening relations between India and UAE."
PM Modi meeting UAE Crown Prince.
Taking cue from here, we ran a Twitter advanced search and found that the original photo was shared from the Crown Prince's official Twitter handle on 25 August 2019.
Further, we also found images from the event in Press Information Bureau's (PIB) archives.
The caption read: "The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being conferred with the UAE’s highest civilian award ‘Order of Zayed’ by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Abu Dhabi, in UAE on 24 August 2019."
PM Narendra Modi being conferred with the UAE’s highest civilian award ‘Order of Zayed’ by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
The Quint, too, had carried visuals of the said event on 24 August 2019.
Evidently, a morphed photo of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wearing a saffron robe is being shared on social media.
