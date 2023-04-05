Old Video From Haryana Falsely Shared as Passports Found On Roadside In Gujarat

Fact-check: This video is from Haryana and dates back to 2018, it does not show the passports of Muslims living in Gujarat, as claimed.
A video showing several passports and aadhaar cards scattered on the road is going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim states that these documents belong to 'illegal' Muslims settled in Beyt Dwarka, Gujarat.
This comes after the demolition of illegal structures in Beyt Dwarka on 28 Marchn The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also visited the coastal area.
How did we find this out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a video report by Punjab Kesari Haryana which was shared on YouTube on 12 March 2018.
The video carried the viral video and stated that 258 passports were found in the Chakerian village of Haryana.
It also stated that these documents were lost in transit by a company from Punjab that allegedly helped people with their visas.
We found another article by Hindustan Times published on 11 March 2018.
This report carried a statement of Kalanwali station house officer Om Prakash which stated that these passports belonged to Punjab residents and were in possession of a Ludhiana-based private immigration firm where passports holders had submitted these documents.
Statements from SHO Kalanwali: We reached out to the new SHO of Kalanwali police station, SI Ramphal who dismissed the claims of this video being from Gujarat.
He said, "The video is from March 2018 when more than 200 passports were found in Sirsa district in Haryana, it is not recent."
Conclusion: This video is from Haryana and dates back to 2018, it does not show passports of "illegal" Muslims living in Gujarat, as claimed.
