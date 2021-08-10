2018 Video Falsely Shared As That of Kapil Mishra Being Attacked by BJP Workers

The video claims that Kapil Mishra was beaten up by BJP workers.
A video is being circulated on social media with the claim that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra was beaten up by party workers.
However, we found that the video is from 2018 when a scuffle broke out between Mishra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers during an inauguration ceremony in East Delhi's Sri Ram Colony.
CLAIM
The video was shared by a user along the claim in Hindi that read, "बीजेपी वालो ने खुद ही कपिल मिश्रा को लात मार के उनको उनकी औकात बता दी मजा आ गया !!"
(Translation: BJP workers themselves kicked Kapil Mishra and showed him his status.)
The post was also shared by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and an archived version can be found here. However, he later issued a clarification saying that the video isn't recent.
WHAT WE FOUND
While watching the video, one sentence in the ticker read, 'कपिल मिश्रा से धक्का मुक्की' (Kapil Mishra assaulted).
Taking cue from here, we searched with this keyword on YouTube and found a video published on 'Dilli Tak' on 29 November 2018 that talked about the scuffle.
Next, we looked for news reports about the incident. A report by Aaj Tak on 28 November 2018 read that the fight took place at East Delhi's Shri Ram Colony between Mishra and supporters of local AAP councilor's father-in-law Haji Ballu at the inauguration of a community centre.
Another report by Dainik Jagran read that the scuffle had broken out between the two groups over who would inaugurate the ceremony as Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, who was to inaugurate it, was not present.
The incident was reported in 2018.
Mishra had also posted the article on his Facebook timeline on 28 November 2018.
Clearly, a video from 2018 was falsely shared on social media with the claim that BJP workers attacked Mishra.
