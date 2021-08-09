Old, Unrelated Videos Shared as 'Situation in Vaishno Devi' Due to Rain

The video claims that rains have wreaked havoc at the pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.
A 30-second video showing a man being washed away on a flooded street is being circulated on social media with the claim that the visual is from the pilgrimage site of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, we found that the video consists of two parts and both videos are old. While the first part is a 2019 video from Ajmer in Rajasthan, we couldn't independently confirm the exact location of the other video.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video in Hindi reads, "माँ वैष्णो देवी जम्मू में बारिश का कहर."
(Translation: Rain wreaks havoc in at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We found that the video has two parts. The first part is till 18 seconds and the second from 19 seconds onwards.
Let's have a look at them one by one.
VIDEO 1
The report said that the visuals are from the street near the Khwaja Garib Dargah in Ajmer following heavy rains continuously for three hours.
Further, we also looked for news reports about the same and found that India Today with the headline 'Man swept away as Rajasthan street turns gushing stream' on 1 August 2019.
We also found the same video being posted on the Twitter handle of news agency ANI.
We also contacted a local reporter who confirmed to us that the incident is from Ajmer that had taken place in 2019.
VIDEO 2
When we ran a keyword search on YouTube, we found a 39-second video published on 3 August 2019.
Speaking to The Quint, Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said that the video is not from Vaishno Devi. However, we have not been able to independently verify the exact location of this video.
