Old, Unrelated Videos Shared as 'Situation in Vaishno Devi' Due to Rain

A 30-second video showing a man being washed away on a flooded street is being circulated on social media with the claim that the visual is from the pilgrimage site of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, we found that the video consists of two parts and both videos are old. While the first part is a 2019 video from Ajmer in Rajasthan, we couldn't independently confirm the exact location of the other video.