2016 Photo From Uttarakhand Shared as That of Kishtwar Cloudburst

A photo of floodwater gushing in is being circulated to claim that it shows the cloudburst that occured in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 28 July, following which reportedly 40 people have gone missing.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the photo, that dates back to July 2016, was of a cloudburst that had hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.