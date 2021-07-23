2016 Photo From Bangladesh of Bakra Eid Shared as From India

An image showing roads clogged with 'blood water' following the celebration of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is being circulated on social media claiming that it is from India.

However, we found that the image is from Dhaka, Bangladesh and it dates back to 2016 when the roads turned red after blood from slaughtered animals on Bakra Eid mixed with rainwater, following heavy rains.