Clips From 2014 Showing ISIS Violence Shared as Situation in Afghanistan

A four-minute-long compilation of videos was shared, claiming to be from Afghanistan. The video shows a series of clips of armed militants gunning down vehicles and their passengers, as well as shooting pedestrians.
Our team found that these videos are old and showed incidents of violence by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria's (ISIS).
CLAIM
The four-minute-long graphic video, which shows a series of clips of armed people gunning down passing vehicles and pedestrians was shared, claiming to show the situation in Afghanistan.
(Warning: Due to the graphic nature of the visuals we have not added any link to the video.)
Screenshot of the video being shared.
The Quint received queries for the video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed that the video carried a watermark and URL, both of which read 'kaotic.com', which is a US-based video sharing website, which only hosts content published by its users.
The American website hosts user-generated content.
We saw that the video was a compilation of seven different clips and used InVID to segment the video into keyframes. Running reverse image searches on these frames, we came across stills and clips from the video in question on different websites.
All results that we found were from 2014 and discussed killings carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
VIDEO 1
The first clip shows a white SUV being fired at.
The first clip shows a white SUV, which is being chased by a vehicle with armed men in it. As the vehicle closes the gap and overtakes the SUV, people begin to shoot at it. The SUV is then seen spinning off the road and the camera then shows bloody corpses hanging out of the vehicle's window.
A reverse image search of the frame above led us to a CNN report from 2014, which discussed an 'hour long graphic and disturbing video' by the ISIS and carried the same visuals as the claim.
A 2014 CNN report about the ISIS carried the clip.
VIDEO 2
In the second clip, the armed men shoot at a yellow car.
The second clip in the video shows armed men shooting at a yellow car, which veers off the road. The men then go close to the stationary car and shoot at its severely injured passengers from all sides.
The same CNN report carried visuals of this shooting as well.
The same CNN report had this clip as well.
We also found the same visuals in a report by VICE News, in a video titled 'Fighting Back Against ISIS: The Battle for Iraq (Dispatch 1)', which was uploaded to their YouTube channel in 2014. The clip with the yellow car starts at the 42-second timestamp and can be seen here.
VIDEO 3
The third clip in the compilation shows a black sedan being gunned down.
In a similar fashion, the next clip in the video showed armed men firing at a black sedan as their vehicle catches up to it. Shortly after, they pass by the sedan again and continue shooting at its passenger-side window.
We found a still of one of the frames in an article by Daily Mail, a UK-based tabloid. The article, published in June 2014, which carried a still of the shooting of the black sedan, also showed the Islamic State's flag on the upper-left corner of the frame.
Daily Mail's report carried a still of this clip.
VIDEO 4
In the fourth clip, armed men in a vehicle pass by two pedestrians, shooting one of them multiple times.
In the fourth video, two pedestrians are seen and one of them is killed.
We found a matching frame of this clip in the Daily Mail article. This still in the report also showed the Islamic State's black flag on the top left-corner of the frame.
In both frames, one of the pedestrians can be seen slumping after being repeatedly shot.
VIDEO 5
The armed men shoot at another white SUV, which veers off the road.
The next clip in the video shows armed men shooting at a second white SUV, which also veers off and crashes onto the side of the road.
We found a match for this clip on the Turkish news website Haberler, which carried the full claim video in the same sequence of events.
The broadcast, which was published in October 2014, discussed how ISIS militants 'opened fire on civilian vehicles', brutally killing those who tried to escape.
The Turkish news media website's broadcast had the same clip.
VIDEO 6
This clip shows the men shooting at a white Sedan, which is riddled with bullets.
The sixth video in the compiled viral video showed armed men shoot a white Sedan. They proceed to get out of their vehicle to chase and continue firing at the vehicle, whose close up shows the bullet-riddled vehicle.
A frame from this clip matched the Haberler report too, as seen below. Both stills show a trinket hanging from the rear-view mirror and a blue object on the right side of the road.
The Turkish news broadcast had a video of the white Sedan as well.
VIDEO 7
A man is hunted down and killed as he pleads for his life.
The last clip in the claim video shows armed men chasing and hunting a man down in their car, who is cornered near a wire fence. The man falls to the ground as the armed militants shoot him. The video then shows a photo of the same man, dressed in military clothing.
This clip was also a part of the CNN report, which also had two of the earlier video segments. The report notes that the man, who is later shown in Iraqi uniform, pleaded for his life saying that he was only a driver.
CNN carried this clip as well.
Evidently, these videos are not recent ones from Afghanistan. The four-minute-long video, which is a compilation of seven different clips, shows violence by ISIS and are from 2014.
