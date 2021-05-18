2004 Clip Used to Claim Israeli Forces Taking Over Al-Aqsa Mosque 

A viral video of troops carrying out an operation on a mosque complex is being shared to falsely claim that the Israeli forces have taken over the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

We found that the video dates back to 2004 when US and Iraqi troops had jointly carried out an operation at the Golden Mosque or Al-Aksari mosque in Iraq’s Samarra.

This comes after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on 10 May, for the third straight day, escalating the tensions. Hamas had given an ultimatum, demanding Israel to stand down and withdraw its forces from the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.