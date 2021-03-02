Old Attack in Iraq Passed Off as Israel Firing at Palestine Mosque

The article, originally in Turkish, when translated to English mentioned, “In the footage shot in different cities of Iraq at different times, it is seen that US soldiers fired on the minarets targeted by heavy machine guns for minutes.[sic.]”

Since the article claimed that the viral video showed US soldiers attacking Iraq, we ran a relevant keyword search on YouTube and came across a video uploaded by American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore in March 2008.

The description of the video read: “Cpl. Jon M. Turner's (3/8 Kilo Company, 1st Platoon, U.S. Marine Corps) testimony on March 15th, 2008 included these two videos of Turner's squad firing on Mosques unprovoked, a violation of international law.[sic.]”