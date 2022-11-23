'We'll Lose Livelihood, Land': Fisherfolk Oppose Vadhavan Port in a Mumbai Rally

The Union Cabinet had given its in-principle approval to build a major port at Vadhavan in Dahanu taluka in February 2020. India currently has 12 major ports, out of which Maharashtra has two – Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The project will be jointly developed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Maharashtra Maritime Board with a shareholding of 74% and 26% respectively. The port will operate on a landlord model, which means while the government will retain the ownership of the port, all the port operations, such as cargo handling, will be conducted by private companies.

The Union government estimates that the total cost of the project will be about 65,544 crore.

According to the government, "The Vadhavan port has a natural draft of about 20 meters close to the shore, making it possible for it to handle bigger vessels at the port. Development of Vadhavan port will enable call of container vessels of 16,000-25,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) capacity, giving advantages of economies of scale & reducing logistics cost."

The protesters claimed that about 5,000 acre of offshore land will be reclaimed for the port, which will result in displacement of people along with their livelihood getting destroyed.

"As the port will be operated using advanced technology and machines, not much employment will be generated. And since land will be acquired from locals and the Adivasis to build highways, connecting roads, and for landfilling, it will lead to environmental degradation," a pamphlet circulated by the protesters says.