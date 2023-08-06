'SC's Bail Conditions for Vernon Gonsalves & Arun Ferreira Unjust': Rights Body

After activist-lawyers Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were released from Navi Mumbai's Taloja Jail on Saturday, 5 August, following their bail approval by the Supreme Court on 28 July, the People's Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) raised concerns over what it calls "onerous bail conditions" imposed on the duo.

On Saturday, the PUDR issued a statement welcoming the release of Gonsalves and Ferreira, who were among 16 persons arrested in connection the Elgar Parishad case, while expressing its protest against the bail conditions set by the top court.