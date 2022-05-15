Total Lunar Eclipse on 15 May: Date, Time & How To Watch Chandra Grahan Live

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will occur on Sunday, 15 May 2022. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between Sun and Moon, consequently casting its shadow upon Moon.

The lunar eclipse on Sunday will be a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when Moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, also known as the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere reaches the Moon's surface, lighting it dimly. Sometimes, during the eclipse, Moon also appears a bit reddish. This is, sometimes, also referred to as 'Blood Moon'.