The Quint's 'Manual Scavenging' Project Wins Honourable Mention at SOPA Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won an Honourable Mention at the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards 2024. Another of our stories was also a finalist at the awards.

Our special interactive series 'HELLHOLE: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India' won the Honourable Mention in the 'Excellence in Journalistic Innovation' category in the Regional Group at the SOPA Awards 2024.

Besides, our video story 'Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On' was the finalist in the 'Excellence in Video Reporting' category in the Regional Group at the Awards.

The Quint was up against two more regional publications in both the categories.