'We Are A Newspaper Office, We Don't Store Arms': Anuradha Basin After SIA Raids

advertisement
Nearly six months after the Indian government repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in August 2019 and imposed months-long internet and communications blackout, the Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgement under Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India in which it deemed indefinite internet shutdowns unconstitutional, reinforcing digital rights and press freedom of Indian citizens.
The architect of that legal challenge was Anuradha Bhasin, the editor of The Kashmir Times newspaper, who petitioned to the top court that the sweeping communication shutdown had prevented her Jammu-based newspaper from going to print.
More than five years since the landmark SC judgement, The Kashmir Times has found itself in the centre of a yet anther storm after officials from the J&K State Investigative Agency (SIA), a nodal unit of the National Investigative Agency (NIA), swooped down on the offices of the newspaper in Jammu city on 20 November.
“It looks like part of the vendetta which has been ongoing since 2020,” Bhasin, who was a 2023 John S Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University in the US, tells The Quint.
Accusing the paper of “involvement in criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities operating within and outside Jammu and Kashmir”, the SIA has claimed it retrieved “incriminating arms and ammunition” including a revolver, bullets and empty cartridges of fired bullets from the office. No one knows what prompted the raid against the newspaper that’s been shut for the past four years, or how the weapons reached the premises.
Bhasin terms the allegations as "ridiculous".
The Kashmir Times was started in 1954 by the veteran, Jammu-based journalist Ved Bhasin, after his weekly Urdu periodical Naya Samaj was banned by the J&K authorities under the Defence of India Rules. The J&K at that time was ruled by the J&K National Conference party, led by a dissident faction supported by the Congress at the Centre.
While many Kashmir-based publications faced the heat over their reporting even before 2019, The Kashmir Times had largely escaped the administration’s dragnet. This was chiefly because the paper was printed from Jammu, and that it had a legacy associated with its name, with even the former Indian Prime Minister IK Gujral having paid a visit to their office.
However, the trouble for the newspaper appears to have begun after the Article 370’s abrogation, especially after Bhasin’s petition led to the landmark January 2020 verdict.
Lauded in the media circles as a progressive, pro-freedom verdict, the judgement endorsed the principle of proportionality for the internet blackouts in the country, which had of late become very rampant, with some reports even terming India as the ‘internet shutdown capital of the world.’
The verdict made it difficult for the government to have its way while disabling the internet connectivity under whatever pretext, and made it more accountable to the statutory provisions than it was previously.
In October the same year, the Estates Department of the J&K government showed up at the newspaper’s office in Srinagar and sealed the premises along with the computers, printers, flash drives and other equipment that a newspaper needs to function.
The government alleged that Ved Bhasin, the newspaper’s original owner in whose name they had issued a stay permit, had passed away, and thus they were well within their rights to evict the new occupants.
As the public discourse in India became increasingly marked by the growing animus towards Bhasin and her organisation, the paper gradually grew out of print, and remained alive only in the online space.
The J&K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) did not respond to requests from The Quint seeking confirmation on whether the government had adopted any such policy of boycotting The Kashmir Times.
In 2023, an op-ed in The New York Times authored by Bhasin became a subject of controversy after the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur tweeted about the article, calling it “mischievous and fictitious.” In the article, she spoke about the Narendra Modi-led government's "repressive media policies" were harming journalism in Kashmir.
In recent times, the coverage of The Kashmir Times has grown increasingly critical, including when the paper launched a series of reports on the claims made in the affidavit by the convicted Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) militant Yasin Malik.
The affidavit largely tried to construct a narrative sympathetic to Malik in which he highlighted his role as a mediator between different militant factions of J&K, Pakistan and the Indian government.
Bhasin has also authored ‘A Dismantled State : The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370’, which was critical of the Modi government for having annulled the historic special status of J&K. The book was among the 25 titles that the J&K administration banned in the union territory earlier this year.
Bhasin told The Quint that she wasn’t sure why the government had carried out the raids.
“But we got feedback that it must have something to do with the recent stuff that we published,” she said, without specifying exactly what kind of content she published that appears to have invited the government’s heavy-handed response.
Bhasin said that their digital operations were small-scale in nature and mostly relied on freelance contributions. “We are doing about 5 to 6 stories and a few good opinion pieces a month. Most of them are not even critical. Some are about the arts and crafts of Kashmir,” she said.
This is not the first occasion when the J&K authorities have attracted criticism of trying to undermine press freedom.
The new policy generated outrage with People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) denouncing what it called a move that “criminalises legitimate reporting.”
Previously, the J&K Department of Information and Publications (DIPR) had also unveiled a controversial media policy which required the journalists to undergo background checks before being eligible to receive accreditation from the government.
The 2020 policy assigned the administration the powers to flag “fake news and anti-national content” in the press and empowered it to stop giving advertisements to publications that are involved in such violations. Critics alleged that these provisions amounted to punishing the newspapers for any criticism they might voice through their reporting.
In this backdrop, the allegations against Bhasin have perturbed the Kashmiri journalist community who feel that they have already been driven to the edge.
“After this episode, I have decided against writing a source-based story,” said a 29-year-old independent journalist from Srinagar, who has been freelancing for many national and foreign newspapers.
Press freedom was already a tricky affair in J&K where media professionals often come under the government’s crosshairs over critical reporting.
Besides all these bureaucratic-level restructuring of policies that aim at the media, the law enforcement authorities have also detained several journalists and media persons on various charges related to militancy.
Among these are Irfan Mehraj, a former staffer at J&K Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), Fahad Shah, the editor of Kashmir Walla, Manan Gulzar Dar, a freelance photojournalist, Aasif Sultan, a reporter at the Kashmir Narrator and more. Three of them were later issued bails by the courts.
Bhasin, who is currently on a private visit to the UK, said that all her family members were apprehensive because of the raids and alleged recoveries. But what concerned her most was perhaps the future of her paper.
“We had one junior person handling the editorial, one photographer, one person in accounts, one or two technical guys at the printing press, and one manager. It was a skeletal staff and we weren’t able to pay them properly,” she said.
She told The Quint that her newspaper had already been teetering on the edge of collapse for some time. The latest raids might just be the last blow.
](Shakir Mir is an independent journalist reporting on news and politics from Kashmir.)