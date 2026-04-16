Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK’s Quiet Comeback Counters BJP’s Growing Footprint

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The years that followed former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death a decade ago exposed the absence of an institutional second line within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam—or AIADMK. Marked by factionalism, the prolonged struggle between competing leadership camps pushed the party into a phase where organisational clarity was severely compromised.
However, under Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party seems to have transitioned into a more controlled and centralised structure. Ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK has regained its internal rhythm, even if it has not yet fully translated that into electoral success.
In Tamil Nadu, where booth-level management and cadre discipline often determine outcomes, the AIADMK's organisational coherence and deliberate strategy could very well become political capital. There are three signs of AIADMK’s transformation:
Alliance arithmetic and control of the coalition
Setting the agenda with early manifesto
Moving beyond defence and challenging DMK head-on
The AIADMK's alliance structure reflects both numerical calculation and political signalling.
In the 234-member Assembly, the party is contesting a dominant share of seats. The party itself is contesting in 169 seats, and has allowed five seats to the alliance to contest on two leaves symbol.
The remaining seats have been distributed among its allies in a calibrated manner. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11 seats.
Senior journalist Dhanaraj tells The Quint, "In coalition politics, seat allocation is often the most visible indicator of internal power equations," adding:
The distribution also reflects the party's regional priorities.
In the western belt—widely regarded as the AIADMK’s stronghold but a fertile ground for the BJP's expansion—it has retained overwhelming control. The decision to allot only one seat to the BJP in Coimbatore reinforces the idea that even in regions where the BJP is seen as gaining ground, the AIADMK retains primacy.
The AIADMK has done more than protect its turf, the journalist adds.
In the northern belt, on the other hand, the PMK’s presence is expected to consolidate specific caste-based vote banks. "The AIADMK has communicated organisational confidence. Palaniswami’s own political roots and network in the western districts add weight to this decision, turning it into a statement of territorial authority rather than mere negotiation rigidity," he says.
By limiting the BJP to 27 seats and retaining control over key regions, the AIADMK has also reversed the perception of instability within the party. R Mukilan Karthikeyan, a research scholar in political science, tells The Quint:
"The perception of uncertainty has not disappeared. It has shifted. This inversion is subtle but significant. In contrast, the DMK alliance appeared slower in concluding seat-sharing negotiations and announcing candidates," he states.
At the same time, the AIADMK has used timing as a strategic instrument. The party consistently moved ahead of its competitors in critical phases of preparation. Candidate lists were announced in advance, and alliances were finalised without prolonged uncertainty.
Election strategist Pon Sundaram explains, "The early rollout allowed the AIADMK to occupy political space ahead of its rivals. By the time competing alliances began full-scale campaigning, the AIADMK already established both presence and messaging across key constituencies. Early announcements provide clarity to candidates and cadre, enabling quicker mobilisation and minimising internal friction."
The decision to release the manifesto, too, reinforced the AIADMK’s attempt to control the narrative. "The early release also creates a sequencing advantage. It gives the party more time to circulate its promises, refine its messaging at the grassroots level, and build recall among voters. In contrast, parties that release manifestos later are often forced into compressed timelines, where articulation, communication and mobilisation happen simultaneously, reducing clarity and impact," Dhanaraj adds.
Parallel to its structural and narrative changes, the AIADMK has moved quickly on the ground. Campaign work started early across many regions. There is visible movement from leaders. Cadres are active.
The party's senior leader Sellur Raju tells The Quint, "This early start is important. It builds momentum step by step. It energises party workers and creates early visibility among voters. It also sends a simple message that the party is ready. Candidates are not waiting for instructions. They are already working in their constituencies. Booth-level teams are being organised. Local networks are being activated. This reduces last-minute confusion and improves coordination."
Raju, who is contesting in Madurai West constituency, adds:
Pon Sundaram opines that starting early also gives AIADMK more time. "The party can engage with voters in multiple rounds. First for visibility. Then for strengthening support. Finally, for consolidation closer to polling. This is harder to do when the campaign starts late."
Palaniswami has been shaping the AIADMK’s election campaign with a clear, combative strategy, positioning himself as both a defender of his government’s record and a counterweight to the DMK’s narrative machinery.
At the core of his campaign is a direct challenge to the DMK’s governance claims under MK Stalin. Palaniswami repeatedly frames the DMK regime as one of 'unfulfilled promises and publicity-driven governance,' contrasting it with what he calls the AIADMK’s 'delivery-oriented rule.'
For instance, when the DMK highlights its welfare schemes and social justice plank, Palaniswami counters by pointing to what he describes as gaps in implementation, delays in schemes and rising public grievances especially around law and order, power tariffs and cost of living.
This allows him to argue that the DMK’s anti-corruption narrative lacks substance and is politically motivated.
A recurring attack from the DMK especially amplified by Udhayanidhi Stalin is the visual of Palaniswami falling at the feet of VK Sasikala during the leadership transition after Jayalalithaa’s death. Palaniswami’s response has been calibrated rather than disowning the moment outright, he frames it as a reflection of party discipline and a particular political context, while emphasising that the AIADMK has since moved forward independently. He pivots the narrative to highlight how his leadership stabilized the party and government during a period of uncertainty, thereby reframing what is projected as subservience into an argument for administrative continuity and crisis management.
Importantly, Palaniswami’s campaign also leans heavily on the contrast in leadership structures. While the DMK deploys a multi-pronged campaign led by Stalin, Udhayanidhi and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi each targeting different voter segments, Palaniswami underscores that he is singularly leading the AIADMK’s charge. This single command projection is used to convey clarity, consistency and control, as opposed to what he subtly suggests is a distributed and image-managed campaign on the DMK side.
Despite the AIADMK's structural gains, the question of electoral validation remains open. The party has demonstrated resilience by overcoming internal fragmentation, rebuilding its organisational framework, and repositioning itself as a credible challenger.
Stating that the current phase represents a recovery of capacity, not yet a confirmation of voter endorsement, Karthikeyan says, "The upcoming election will not merely test the AIADMK’s strength against its rivals. It will test whether a political model built on control, calculation, and structure can succeed in a landscape historically shaped by emotion, identity, and charismatic mobilisation."
(Vinodh Arulappan is an independent journalist with over 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, socio-culture issues, courts, and crime in newspapers, television, and digital platforms.)
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