Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK’s Quiet Comeback Counters BJP’s Growing Footprint

At the same time, the AIADMK has used timing as a strategic instrument. The party consistently moved ahead of its competitors in critical phases of preparation. Candidate lists were announced in advance, and alliances were finalised without prolonged uncertainty.

Election strategist Pon Sundaram explains, "The early rollout allowed the AIADMK to occupy political space ahead of its rivals. By the time competing alliances began full-scale campaigning, the AIADMK already established both presence and messaging across key constituencies. Early announcements provide clarity to candidates and cadre, enabling quicker mobilisation and minimising internal friction."

The decision to release the manifesto, too, reinforced the AIADMK’s attempt to control the narrative. "The early release also creates a sequencing advantage. It gives the party more time to circulate its promises, refine its messaging at the grassroots level, and build recall among voters. In contrast, parties that release manifestos later are often forced into compressed timelines, where articulation, communication and mobilisation happen simultaneously, reducing clarity and impact," Dhanaraj adds.

Parallel to its structural and narrative changes, the AIADMK has moved quickly on the ground. Campaign work started early across many regions. There is visible movement from leaders. Cadres are active.

The party's senior leader Sellur Raju tells The Quint, "This early start is important. It builds momentum step by step. It energises party workers and creates early visibility among voters. It also sends a simple message that the party is ready. Candidates are not waiting for instructions. They are already working in their constituencies. Booth-level teams are being organised. Local networks are being activated. This reduces last-minute confusion and improves coordination."

Raju, who is contesting in Madurai West constituency, adds: