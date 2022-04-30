Tamil Nadu’s Booster Dose Vaccination Efforts Need a Shot in the Arm

With reduced COVID-19 infections in the state, Tamil Nadu is once again showing higher levels of vaccine hesitancy. So far, the state’s COVID-19 booster dose uptake has been less than promising.

The booster dose vaccination was inaugurated in Tamil Nadu on 10 January. Booster doses are to be offered nine months after the administration of the second dose.

As per the data collected by the Tamil Nadu health department, up until 26 April 2022, the target population for the booster dose was 20,87,270 in the state, out of which only 9,15,307 persons – 42.43% of the target population – have taken the shot.

What’s most alarming is that even the health workers and frontline workers in Tamil Nadu are showing greater complacency toward booster dose uptake, compared with the COVID-19 second dose, the bulk of which was administered during the second wave in 2021.