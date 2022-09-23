Swiggy Delivery Workers Protest in Chennai Over Revised Pay Structure

According to the new rules, executives have to finish 180 orders a week to earn Rs 11,500, MoneyControl stated.

A delivery executive told the news portal that 180 orders would require them to complete 26 orders a day every day of the week, which will require them to be on the road for over 16 hours.

There are five shifts per day and the employees have been asked to work two shifts during the week and three during the weekend.