RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says No Caste High or Low; Critics Say Deeds Matter More

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
(Photo: Liju Joseph/The Quint)
"There is a gap in what they say and what they do," said Bhanwar Meghwanshi, author of the book I Could Not Be Hindu: The Story of a Dalit in the RSS, when asked about the recent remarks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on caste discrimination.
Bhagwat, on Sunday, 5 February, spoke against the idea of high and low in the caste system, saying we need to leave that thought behind. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai celebrating the birth anniversary of saint Ravidas, known as Sant Rohidas in Maharashtra.
Bhagwat's comments generated sufficient interest in media and civil society because it is rare for an RSS functionary to openly acknowledge the ills of caste system. Earlier RSS chiefs, such as MS Golwalkar, have openly supported the caste system.
Distinguished scholar and author of the book Decoding the RSS, Raosaheb Kasbe, told The Quint,
Kasbe further questioned why all RSS chiefs, except one, have been Brahmins, especially Chitpavan Brahmins. Will the next chief be a non-Brahmin? he asked.
"There is nothing new in saying caste discrimination is bad. But what are you going to do to change the situation? Bhagwat's remarks are a strategy to distract people from the unrest around Ramcharitmanas," Meghwanshi said.
Bhagwat in his address stressed on the dignity of work. He stated that no work is lowly, and that all work should be looked at with equal respect and dignity. He gave the example of Sant Ravidas, and said that Ravidas approached his hereditary occupation of cobbler as selfless service to society.
Meghwanshi said that RSS' samrasata means status quo.
"RSS wants that the society should stay the way it is. Whatever your place is on the varna/caste ladder, you should stay there. Whatever hereditary occupation you are doing, you should keep doing it. Alongside, you should get integrated into the Hindu identity," he stated.
Phule-Ambedkarite activist and scholar Dhammasangini Ramagorakh told The Quint that it is not new for RSS to talk about caste harmony. They don't question caste-based division of work, only say that no one should be looked at as high or low due to their occupation.
"The Phule-Ambedkarite thought insists on redistribution of resources and power. RSS doesn't talk about it at all," she said.
She also questioned the Phule-Ambedkarites who say RSS should burn Manusmriti or appoint a non-Brahmin as its chief.
She further said that Sangh Parivar's outreach towards marginal sections of society is part of its dual strategy of attracting them towards Brahmanic Hinduism as well as to reap electoral benefits.
Kasbe told The Quint that the Chamar community is spread across India and is one of the largest caste groups in the country and therefore the Sangh Parivar is reaching out to them for political gains.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined