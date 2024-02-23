Punjab CM Mann Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of Farmer Killed in Farmers' Protest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday, 23 February, a Rs 1 crore compensation and government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died at the Khanauri border point during the farmers' protest.

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job by his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against the culprits," Mann said in a post on X in Punjabi.