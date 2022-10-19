Pulitzer Winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo Says Stopped From Flying Out of India Again

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Kashmir, was reportedly stopped by immigration authorities in Delhi flying out of India for the second time.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Matoo said on Tuesday, 18 October, that she was stopped from flying out of India for the second time. Mattoo was on her way to the United States to receive the Pulitzer Prize when immigration authorities reportedly stopped her at the Delhi airport.
"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo said on Instagram.
Mattoo, who spoke to The Quint after being stopped from travelling abroad in July, said, "Without any justification or reason, I have been prevented from travelling. I was stopped at Immigration, and they told me that they don't know the reasons. The police officials from Kashmir have apparently asked that I be stopped, this is what I was told by the immigration officials."
She shared the award with the Reuters team, including the late Danish Siddiqui, Amit Dave, and Adnan Abidi, for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.
