Rajim Kumbh Kalp 2024, Showcasing 'Ramotsav', To Take Place in Chhattisgarh

The Kumbh Kalp, a significant event in India's Sanatan tradition, is set to take place in Chhattisgarh's pilgrimage city Rajim, showcasing the gathering of saints associated with the Bharatbhoomi saint tradition. The event, under the direction of Endowments Minister Shri Brij Mohan Agrawal, is expected to showcase India's rich cultural heritage.

Brijmohan Agrawal mentioned that Rajim Kumbh Kalp will begin on 24 February and continue until 8 March. It is a grand event involving sadhus, saints, peethadheshwars, abbots, mahatmas, and shankaracharyas from various locations across India.