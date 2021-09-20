Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Wins Civic Body Polls With Clean Sweep in All 13 Districts

Thanking the people for their support, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the two-year governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paved the way for triumphant victory in the ZPTC and MPTC polls.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said that their responsibility has been increased with the back-to-back victories in local body elections, stating that people have proved once again that good governance will lead to victories. He said that it was a landslide for YSRCP in ZPTC polls by securing over 98% of the seats and all these results clearly portray the people's faith in the YSRCP government.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)