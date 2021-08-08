CBI Arrests 5 Over 'Defamatory' Posts Against Andhra High Court Judges

Image used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 8 August, arrested five people, allegedly for defaming Andhra Pradesh High Court judges, reported NDTV. This comes days after the Chief Justice of India expressed displeasure over agencies not responding adequately when lower court judges complain of threats and harassment.
A total of five people have been arrested for alleged defamatory posts against the high court judges.
These comments were made when the court took up the recent murder of Jharkhand district judge Uttam Anand, who was killed on 28 July when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run.
"Investigating agencies do not help at all and I am making this statement with some sense of responsibility. I am not divulging more. Something has to be done," Chief Justice Ramana said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined