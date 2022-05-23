YSRCP MLC Booked For Murder of Former Driver, Victim's Family Demand CBI Probe

Almost three days after V Subrahmanyam, a former driver of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, died under suspicious circumstances, the Andhra Pradesh police have booked the MLC for his alleged role in the death.

A murder case has been registered against Bhaskar, reported news agency PTI.

However, not satisfied with the police probe, the deceased driver's wife has been urging for a CBI investigation into her husband's death. Ever since the incident came to light a few days ago, Dalit organisations and the Opposition TDP have been putting sustained pressure on the police, demanding that the ruling party's MLC be arrested.