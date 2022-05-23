YSRCP MLC Booked For Murder of Former Driver, Victim's Family Demand CBI Probe

Almost three days after V Subrahmanyam, the former driver of YSRCP (Member of Legislative Council) MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, died under suspicious conditions, the Andhra Pradesh police has booked the MLC for being involved in his death.
(Photo: APlegislature.org)
A murder case has been registered against Bhaskar, reported news agency PTI.
However, not satisfied with the police probe, the deceased driver's wife has been urging for a CBI investigation into her husband's death. Ever since the incident came to light a few days ago, Dalit organisations and the Opposition TDP have been putting sustained pressure on the police, demanding that the ruling party's MLC be arrested.
Claiming that Subrahmanyam had died in a road accident, the MLC handed over the driver's body to his family after mid-night on Thursday, 19 May. He had allegedly carried his body in his car with a registration number of 'AP 39B 0456' to the victim's house, reported The Hindu.
However, the legislator reportedly fled the scene when the family was not entirely convinced with him and suspected foul play. Earlier that night, Bhaskar had gone to Subrahmanyam's house and took him away.
Police told PTI that there was no indication of a road accident at Nagamalli Thota Junction as claimed by Bhaskar.
Subrahmanyam was working with Bhaskar for the past five years and had quit recently.
Accusing the MLC of murdering her husband, she has further said a CBI investigation was required to render her justice as the probe carried out by Kakinada police was questionable.
Although the victim's family alleged that it was a case of murder and said the MLC was involved in it, the Sarpavaram police had initially registered a case of only suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). Later, after Subrahmanyam's kin insisted that murder charges be added, police added Section 302 (murder) of IPC. Besides, relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added.
Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy said they would carry out a through probe once post mortem report in filed.
Former chief minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, has questioned why the police have not arrested the MLC yet. He reportedly spoke to the driver's wife over the phone and assured that his party will help her in getting justice.
"The police stations are giving rise to a lot of suspicions. The MLC has to be arrested forthwith," Naidu said.
(With inputs from PTI, The Hindu.)
