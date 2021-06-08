Yogi vs Modi-Shah: This Round Is Done, Wait for the Next One in UP

Radha Mohan Singh met UP governor Anandiben Patel over the weekend and political circles in Lucknow were abuzz with rumours that he had given her an “envelope.”

Then, the PM failing to wish Adityanath on his birthday also raised questions as to why he had departed from his usual practise.

BJP sources said that this was because of the pandemic and that the PM had actually wished Adityanath over phone. However, it remains suspicious as it’s not as if the PM had completely stopped making courtesy wishes over Twitter during the pandemic's second wave.