'Will Not Give Up Demand for Special Status for Bihar': CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 29 September, said that he would stand by the demand for a special category status for the Bihar.

The chief minister's statement comes as a response to a remark made by Vijendra Yadav, a state minister belonging to the Janata Dal (United) party, who had said that the state Cabinet was tired of placing their demands before the Centre. "We are tired, we cannot go on making the demand indefinitely," Yadav had said.