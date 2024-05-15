Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Will Kejriwal Give 'Jail ka Jawab' to BJP?: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Will Kejriwal Give 'Jail ka Jawab' to BJP?: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Tune in to our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya'!
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)

Around 50 days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, 10 May, after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. Since then, Kejriwal has gone into poll mode and has been campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Will his election campaign deal a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kejriwal's home turf? The Quint's Aditya Menon and Eshwar talk to Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza. Tune in!

