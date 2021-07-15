Will Go to Delhi to Meet Leaders, Seek Appointment With PM: Mamata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 15 July, said, as was reported by ANI, "Now that the COVID situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there."
This will be Banerjee’s first visit after claiming victory in the Bengal assembly elections in May.
This also comes amid a rise in political activity in the National Capital, with political strategist Prashant Kishor's two meetings with Sharad Pawar, and Kishor’s recent meeting with the Gandhis earlier this week, giving rise to speculations about a unified national alliance against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The visit which may extend to four days, Banerjee will meet several opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few others, NDTV reported quoting sources.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
Published: undefined