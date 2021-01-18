Mamata Takes Fight to Adhikari, to Contest WB Polls From Nandigram

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 18 January, announced that she would be contesting from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly polls. Banerjee’s current constituency is Bhawanipur.

Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari till he resigned from the Bengal Assembly and went on to join the BJP on 19 December. He had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.

Banerjee contesting from Nandigram this time around is a direct challenge to Adhikari, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving TMC for BJP.