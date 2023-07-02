NCP Leader Ajit Pawar May Join BJP with Over 29 MLAs, Enroute to Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and other party leaders during a book launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, 2 May. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he was stepping down as the chief of NCP but revoked his decision on Friday.
(Photo: PTI)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and has reached the Raj Bhavan with over 29 part MLAs.
Preparations for oath taking are underway at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan with Ajit Pawar likely to be inducted as a minister.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavuis are also reaching Raj Bhavan
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
