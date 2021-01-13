ED Arrests Former TMC MP KD Singh, In Judicial Custody Till 16 Jan

ED arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and businessman KD Singh in connection with an alleged money laundering case on 13 January. He has been arrested under various sections of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and been sent to judicial custody till 16 January by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.
Reacting to his arrest, TMC MP Saugata Roy told Hindustan Times, "I don't want to comment. Neither is KD Singh with the TMC anymore nor he is a MP now."
Singh was the founder of the Alchemist group, and its chairman till 2012 after which he became Chairman Emeritus. In January 2019, the ED attached the firm's assets valued at over ₹ 239 crore. The agency has alleged that the company launched an illegal collective investment scheme and collected around Rs 1,916 crore from the public till 2015, NDTV reported.
Roy said that it was true that KD Singh ran a chit fund and was a member of TMC, but the party had no connections with him. Speaking to NDTV, Roy said, "I hope the Enforcement Directorate has acted according to the law -- that is, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. We should ensure that the CBI and the ED are not misused. But at the same time they have their rights. They have their powers according to the law.”
