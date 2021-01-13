ED Arrests Former TMC MP KD Singh, In Judicial Custody Till 16 Jan

ED arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and businessman KD Singh in connection with an alleged money laundering case on 13 January. He has been arrested under various sections of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and been sent to judicial custody till 16 January by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

Reacting to his arrest, TMC MP Saugata Roy told Hindustan Times, "I don't want to comment. Neither is KD Singh with the TMC anymore nor he is a MP now."