Mamata Banerjee Leaves for Delhi, Likely To Meet PM Modi & Opposition Leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 4 August, afternoon left Kolkata for a four-day trip to New Delhi, where she was likely to meet senior opposition leaders, besides attending a NITI Aayog programme, scheduled to be held on 7 August, official sources said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will also be meeting party MPs at Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's residence in the national capital, shortly after reaching there in the evening, they said.

Banerjee is primarily visiting New Delhi is to take part in the NITI Aayog session, but the sources stated that a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely on the cards.