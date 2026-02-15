West Bengal SIR Hearing Concludes, Over 6.6 Lakh Names Likely to Be Deleted

advertisement
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing phase in West Bengal concluded on 15 February 2026. Election officials stated that over 6.6 lakh additional names are likely to be deleted from the final electoral roll.
The hearings addressed claims and objections to the draft voters’ list, which was released in December 2025. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on 28 February 2026, ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections.
According to Hindustan Times, the SIR hearings began on 17 December 2025, summoning approximately 15.2 million people whose names could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll or who had logical discrepancies.
Of these, 4.98 lakh electors did not attend the hearings, and another 1.63 lakh were found ineligible, bringing the total likely deletions to 6.61 lakh.
This figure is in addition to the 5.8 million names already removed from the draft roll.
As reported by Siasat, the highest number of absentees was recorded in North 24 Parganas district, followed by South 24 Parganas and Kolkata (Dakshin). The lowest absentee count was in Kalimpong district.
The scrutiny of identity documents for those who attended the hearings will continue until 21 February 2026, and the final number of deletions will be confirmed after the publication of the final voters’ list.
In the first phase of the SIR, 5.8 million names were deleted due to reasons such as absence, shifting, death, or duplication as coverage revealed.
The second phase has added 6.61 lakh more likely deletions.
The Supreme Court recently extended the SIR deadline for West Bengal, affirming that the Election Commission’s process cannot be obstructed.
Officials clarified that voters whose names do not appear in the draft roll may still apply using Form 6, and those whose names are missing from the final roll can appeal to the District Election Officer and subsequently to the Chief Electoral Officer as details emerge.
The Election Commission has instructed Electoral Registration Officers and Additional EROs to scrutinise documents thoroughly and ensure that no genuine voter is excluded.
“The hearing process was concluded on Saturday. We have now entered the final decision-making stage, where EROs and AEROs must apply their minds without fear or favour. They have to follow all rules and regulations. No genuine voter should be left out, while no ineligible voter should be included,” said West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.
Political reactions have been strong, with the ruling Trinamool Congress criticising the Election Commission’s actions and alleging political bias, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission have defended the SIR process, as analysis showed. The Election Commission has also summoned the West Bengal chief secretary to Delhi to address concerns about officer transfers, disciplinary actions, and delays in honorarium payments to Booth Level Officers.
The final figure for deleted names will be available after the completion of document verification and the publication of the final voters’ list.
A full bench of the Election Commission is expected to visit West Bengal after the list’s release to review the post-SIR situation as reporting indicated. The schedule for the Assembly elections is anticipated to be announced following this review.
“The scrutiny of supporting identity documents submitted by voters who attended the hearings will continue till February 21. During this process, names of voters who submitted invalid or unverified identity documents may also be excluded. The final picture will be clear after the publication of the final voters’ list on February 28,” a source in the CEO’s office stated.
In a related development, the Supreme Court has reiterated that the SIR process must proceed without impediment, emphasising the legal framework governing the revision of electoral rolls as further updates confirmed. The Election Commission has warned officials of strict action in case of intentional lapses, highlighting the importance of maintaining a transparent digital trail throughout the process.
