West Bengal SIR Hearing Concludes, Over 6.6 Lakh Names Likely to Be Deleted

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing phase in West Bengal concluded on 15 February 2026. Election officials stated that over 6.6 lakh additional names are likely to be deleted from the final electoral roll.

The hearings addressed claims and objections to the draft voters’ list, which was released in December 2025. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on 28 February 2026, ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections.