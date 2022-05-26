WB Govt to Table Bill to Make CM Mamata Chancellor of All State-Run Universities

The West Bengal government will table a bill in the state's Assembly to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor of all state-run universities in place of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the state's education minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday, 26 May.

Basu also added that the cabinet had given its approval regarding the proposed bill.

''Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly,'' the education minister said, as per PTI.