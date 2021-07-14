WB: Mukul Roy Nominated PAC Chief, BJP MLAs Quit Standing Committees

The BJP had proposed the name of Ashoke Lahiri as the chairman of the PAC and Mukul Roy's name was proposed by an independent candidate. Speaker Biman Banerjee finally nominated Roy as the chairman of the PAC. The issue has snowballed into a major controversy.

Though the ruling Trinamool Congress said that the decision is under the jurisdiction of the Speaker and it had nothing to do with it, the BJP alleged that the decision was influenced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



When asked about it, Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy said, "Whether they will resign or not is up to them and I have nothing to say about it. The BJP leaders need to learn Assembly proceedings first. The decision is entirely under the jurisdiction of the Speaker. So, if he decides to make Roy the chairman, we have nothing to do with it."